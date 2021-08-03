e-RUPI can be a revolutionary concept and alter the paradigm of governance: FICCI

-
Commenting on the launch of e-RUPI by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Mr Uday Shankar, President, FICCI said, "This is a major step forward and another milestone on the road towards good governance. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have seen the country leverage digital tools for direct delivery of services and welfare schemes to the people. With the launch of the e-RUPI, the government will now be able to connect sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner and without any physical interface."
"The e-RUPI system will not only ensure that there are no leakages in the delivery of government services but also offer a much-needed ease and convenience to the people who are the recipient of such services. This can be a revolutionary concept and alter the paradigm of governance. It can also be a major contribution from India and a model that can be replicated in other parts of the world. FICCI will also encourage its members to consider using this platform for offering benefits to their employees and other stakeholders," added Mr Shankar.
