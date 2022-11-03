E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 110.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 110.40% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.5212.6350.1241.818.285.403.561.252.631.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)