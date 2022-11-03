E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 110.40% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 16.52 croreNet profit of E2E Networks rose 110.40% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.5212.63 31 OPM %50.1241.81 -PBDT8.285.40 53 PBT3.561.25 185 NP2.631.25 110
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
