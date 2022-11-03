JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves expansion and modernization of Sikandrabad unit
Business Standard

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 110.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.80% to Rs 16.52 crore

Net profit of E2E Networks rose 110.40% to Rs 2.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 30.80% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.5212.63 31 OPM %50.1241.81 -PBDT8.285.40 53 PBT3.561.25 185 NP2.631.25 110

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU