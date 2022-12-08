EaseMyTrip becomes official travel partner for World Tennis League

-
-
EaseMyTrip has announced that it is the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the most awaited World Tennis League, which will be taking place on the 19-24 December at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
As a part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will be, giving their customers a unique opportunity to witness this groundbreaking event, with specially curated packages to Dubai.
