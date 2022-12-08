EaseMyTrip becomes official travel partner for World Tennis League

EaseMyTrip has announced that it is the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the most awaited World Tennis League, which will be taking place on the 19-24 December at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

As a part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will be, giving their customers a unique opportunity to witness this groundbreaking event, with specially curated packages to Dubai.

