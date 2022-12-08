JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dredging Corporation rises on bagging reclamation dredging contract from NRL
Business Standard

EaseMyTrip becomes official travel partner for World Tennis League

Capital Market 

EaseMyTrip has announced that it is the official travel partner for the inaugural season of the most awaited World Tennis League, which will be taking place on the 19-24 December at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

As a part of this partnership, EaseMyTrip will be, giving their customers a unique opportunity to witness this groundbreaking event, with specially curated packages to Dubai.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 12:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU