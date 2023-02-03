Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.0657.1433.330.160.260.160.260.130.22

