Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 40.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 40.91% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 250.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.06 250 OPM %57.1433.33 -PBDT0.160.26 -38 PBT0.160.26 -38 NP0.130.22 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:00 IST

