KRBL consolidated net profit rises 180.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 1535.99 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 180.06% to Rs 205.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 1535.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1153.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1535.991153.5618.159.38293.28119.13274.54100.36205.4573.36

