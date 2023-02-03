KRBL consolidated net profit rises 180.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.15% to Rs 1535.99 croreNet profit of KRBL rose 180.06% to Rs 205.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 73.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 33.15% to Rs 1535.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1153.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1535.991153.56 33 OPM %18.159.38 -PBDT293.28119.13 146 PBT274.54100.36 174 NP205.4573.36 180
