Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.180.3377.7881.820.140.270.140.270.110.21

