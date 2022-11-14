Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 47.62% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 45.45% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets declined 47.62% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 45.45% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.180.33 -45 OPM %77.7881.82 -PBDT0.140.27 -48 PBT0.140.27 -48 NP0.110.21 -48

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

