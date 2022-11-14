Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 310.55% to Rs 21.02 croreNet loss of Visagar Financial Services reported to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 310.55% to Rs 21.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales21.025.12 311 OPM %-14.320.20 -PBDT-3.010.01 PL PBT-3.010.01 PL NP-3.010.01 PL
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
