EC allots Shiv Sena name, party symbol to Shinde faction

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday (17 February 2023) allotted the party name "Shiv Sena" and the symbol "Bow and Arrow" to the faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction has hit out at the election commission.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut reportedly said that they will "challenge the decision in the court of law and public".

The Shiv Sena underwent a split in June 2022, during which Eknath Shinde, with the help of BJP, became the Chief Minister unseating Thackeray, who was heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

On 8 October 2022, the ECI had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bye-election.

It allotted 'Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray' as the party name for the Thackeray-group and 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' for the Shinde faction. They were given 'mashaal' (flaming torch) and 'dhal-talwar' (two swords and shield) symbols, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)