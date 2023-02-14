I-T Dept conducting verification at multiple BBC offices

-
The media reported that the survey on BBC is over alleged non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules.A team of 15 officials from the Income Tax Department reportedly conducted survey operations at the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.
According the the media reports, the department is verifying certain documents in the Account of Finance Department of BBC. Dept has impounded a few mobile phones and laptops/desktops of persons of the account and finance department, reports added.
The BBC has two offices in Mumbai, one at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and another one at Khar.
The development comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.
Addressing the media on the tax survey at BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that "BBC is the most corrupt organisation in the world; its propaganda and Congress' agenda go together."
"Income Tax Department must be allowed to do its work," Bhatia said, adding that if BBC did no wrong, then why are scared."
