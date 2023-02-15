Tripura Assembly polls to take place on Thursday

Tripura is set to hold assembly elections on Thursday (16 February 2023) between 7:00 IST and 16:00 IST at 3,337 polling stations. Over 28 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 259 contesting candidates. Votes will be counted on 2 March 2023.

The main contestants of the elections are the BJP-IPFT combine, CPI(M)-Congress alliance and the Tipra Motha, a regional party formed by the scion of the northeastern state's former royal family. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also emerged as a new entrant in Tripura. TMC has fielded nominees in 28 constituencies while there are 58 independent aspirants.

The Tripura Legislative Assembly or Tripura Vidhan Sabha is the unicameral legislature of the Indian state of Tripura, with 60 members of the Legislative Assembly.

The present Assembly is the 12th Legislative Assembly, where Ratan Chakraborty is the current speaker of the House.

Manik Saha is the 11th Chief Minister of Tripura. Saha was a member of Indian National Congress before joining Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

Tripura is a hilly state in North-East India. It shares borders with Bangladesh, Mizoram and Assam. Tripura is surrounded by Bangladesh on its north, south and west. At present, the state has 8 districts, 23 sub-divisions, 58 blocks and also one Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

