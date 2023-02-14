Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 92.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 86.96% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 92.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.96% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.290.6987.6076.810.700.440.700.440.540.28

