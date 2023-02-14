Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 92.86% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 86.96% to Rs 1.29 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 92.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 86.96% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.290.69 87 OPM %87.6076.81 -PBDT0.700.44 59 PBT0.700.44 59 NP0.540.28 93
