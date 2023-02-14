Anjani Foods standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.17% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.129.245.695.300.740.480.420.200.340.18

