Anjani Foods standalone net profit rises 88.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Cenlub Industries standalone net profit rises 365.79% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 31.17% to Rs 12.12 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods rose 88.89% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.17% to Rs 12.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.129.24 31 OPM %5.695.30 -PBDT0.740.48 54 PBT0.420.20 110 NP0.340.18 89

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

