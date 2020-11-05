Share Of Industrial Sector Credit To Total Credit Fell From 41.2% To 30.6% In Last Five Years Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) released data on the Basic Statistical Return on Credit by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) in India - March 2020. The publication provides information on various characteristics of bank credit, based on data submitted by SCBs (including Regional Rural Banks) under the annual Basic Statistical Return (BSR)-1 system, which collects information on type of account, organisation, occupation/activity and category of the borrower, district and population group of the place of utilisation of credit, rate of interest, credit limit and amount outstanding.

Main Findings of the report are as follows:

Personal loans continued to record robust growth: their share in total credit has gradually increased to 24.0 per cent in March 2020 from 16.6 per cent five years ago.

Credit to the industrial sector moderated further and its share in total credit declined to 30.6 per cent in March 2020 from 41.2 per cent in March 2015.

All bank groups recorded moderation in credit growth during 2019-20 though private sector banks continued to lead the growth.

With consistently high growth in retail lending, the share of household sector [which includes individuals, Hindu undivided family (HUF), proprietary and partnership firms, among others] in total credit increased substantially to 51.0 per cent in March 2020 from 41.8 per cent in March 2015.

Among individuals, female borrowers held 34.2 per cent of the loan accounts in March 2020 as compared with their 21.1 per cent share five years ago; the share of female borrowers in total loan amount also increased to 22.0 per cent from 17.9 per cent over this period.

The number of credit accounts with SCBs increased by 17.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) during 2019-20 and stood at 27.25 crore accounts in March 2020 reflecting increased penetration of bank lending.

Though less than one-fifth of the branches of SCBs were in the metropolitan areas, they accounted for 63.5 per cent of sanctioned credit and 59.3 per cent of credit utilisation.

Among states, credit utilisation was the highest in Maharashtra (23.9 per cent), followed by national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi (13.0 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (9.3 per cent).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)