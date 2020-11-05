Share Of Industrial Sector Credit To Total Credit Fell From 41.2% To 30.6% In Last Five Years Says RBI

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) released data on the Basic Statistical Return on Credit by Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) in India - March 2020. The publication provides information on various characteristics of bank credit, based on data submitted by SCBs (including Regional Rural Banks) under the annual Basic Statistical Return (BSR)-1 system, which collects information on type of account, organisation, occupation/activity and category of the borrower, district and population group of the place of utilisation of credit, rate of interest, credit limit and amount outstanding.
Main Findings of the report are as follows:
Personal loans continued to record robust growth: their share in total credit has gradually increased to 24.0 per cent in March 2020 from 16.6 per cent five years ago.
Credit to the industrial sector moderated further and its share in total credit declined to 30.6 per cent in March 2020 from 41.2 per cent in March 2015.
All bank groups recorded moderation in credit growth during 2019-20 though private sector banks continued to lead the growth.
With consistently high growth in retail lending, the share of household sector [which includes individuals, Hindu undivided family (HUF), proprietary and partnership firms, among others] in total credit increased substantially to 51.0 per cent in March 2020 from 41.8 per cent in March 2015.
Among individuals, female borrowers held 34.2 per cent of the loan accounts in March 2020 as compared with their 21.1 per cent share five years ago; the share of female borrowers in total loan amount also increased to 22.0 per cent from 17.9 per cent over this period.
The number of credit accounts with SCBs increased by 17.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) during 2019-20 and stood at 27.25 crore accounts in March 2020 reflecting increased penetration of bank lending.
Though less than one-fifth of the branches of SCBs were in the metropolitan areas, they accounted for 63.5 per cent of sanctioned credit and 59.3 per cent of credit utilisation.
Among states, credit utilisation was the highest in Maharashtra (23.9 per cent), followed by national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi (13.0 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (9.3 per cent).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU