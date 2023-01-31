JUST IN
India Core Sector Output Up 7.4% In December

Combined Index of Eight Core Industries up 7.4% on year in December 2022
Fiscal deficit widens in first nine months of current fiscal

India's fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current fiscal stood at 9.93 lakh crore rupees, or 59.8% of annual estimates, government data showed today. The fiscal deficit widened from 50.4% reported in the comparable year-earlier period. Data showed that total receipts stood at 18.25 lakh crore rupees, while overall expenditure in April to December was at 28.18 lakh crore rupees.

They were 79.9% and 71.4% of this fiscal year's budget target. Revenue receipts stood at 17.70 lakh crore rupees, of which tax revenue was 15.56 lakh crore rupees and non-tax revenue was 2.14 lakh crore rupees. Tax and non-tax revenues were 80.4% and 79.5% of the budgeted estimate, narrower than 95.4% and 106.7% in the year-earlier period.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:20 IST

