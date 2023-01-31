Fiscal deficit widens in first nine months of current fiscal

India's fiscal deficit for the first nine months of the current fiscal stood at 9.93 lakh crore rupees, or 59.8% of annual estimates, government data showed today. The fiscal deficit widened from 50.4% reported in the comparable year-earlier period. Data showed that total receipts stood at 18.25 lakh crore rupees, while overall expenditure in April to December was at 28.18 lakh crore rupees.

They were 79.9% and 71.4% of this fiscal year's budget target. Revenue receipts stood at 17.70 lakh crore rupees, of which tax revenue was 15.56 lakh crore rupees and non-tax revenue was 2.14 lakh crore rupees. Tax and non-tax revenues were 80.4% and 79.5% of the budgeted estimate, narrower than 95.4% and 106.7% in the year-earlier period.

