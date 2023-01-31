JUST IN
Fiscal deficit widens in first nine months of current fiscal
Combined Index of Eight Core Industries up 7.4% on year in December 2022

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 7.4 per cent (provisional) in December 2022 as compared to the Index of December 2021. The production of Coal, Electricity, Steel, Cement, Fertilizers, Refinery Products and Natural Gas increased in December 2022 over the corresponding month of last year. ICI measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz.

Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2022 is revised to 8.3 per cent from its provisional level 7.9 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-December 2022 was 8.0 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:22 IST

