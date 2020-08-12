Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 24.49 croreNet profit of Ecoplast rose 30.30% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.15% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 98.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales24.4924.17 1 98.64101.54 -3 OPM %11.199.72 -7.086.55 - PBDT2.952.32 27 7.595.87 29 PBT2.181.79 22 5.133.57 44 NP1.721.32 30 3.532.89 22
