Ecoplast consolidated net profit rises 30.30% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.32% to Rs 24.49 crore

Net profit of Ecoplast rose 30.30% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.15% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 98.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 101.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

