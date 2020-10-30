Ashoka Buildcon receives appointed date for NHAI road project in Telangana

-
-
Ashoka Buildcon announced that Ashoka Kandi Ramsanpalle Road has received 05 October 2020 as an Appointed Date for the following Project viz. 'Four laning of NH-161 from Kandi (Design Km 0.000) (Km 498.250 of NH-65) to Ramsanpalle (Design Km 39.980/Existing Km 44.757) (Design Length = 39.980 Km) in the State of Telangana under Bharatmala Pariyojna on Hybrid Annuity Mode'.
The Construction Period is 24 months from the Appointed Date and Operation Period is 15 years from Commercial Operations Date (CoD).
