Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup, Indian Overseas Bank and Usha Martin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2022.

Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd soared 14.59% to Rs 15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 13.87% to Rs 17.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Partly Paidup spiked 12.06% to Rs 7.34. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indian Overseas Bank jumped 12.00% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 97.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Usha Martin Ltd exploded 11.68% to Rs 160.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

