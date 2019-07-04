IIFL Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Corporation Bank, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Manpasand Beverages Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2019.

IIFL Finance Ltd spiked 11.48% to Rs 163.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15500 shares in the past one month.

Corporation Bank surged 7.63% to Rs 27.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18122 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd soared 6.96% to Rs 12.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1310.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd advanced 5.45% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manpasand Beverages Ltd rose 5.00% to Rs 43.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1918 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83472 shares in the past one month.

