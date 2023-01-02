JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

V-Mart Retail update on retail operations

Safari Manufacturing commences commercial production of enhanced capacity at Halol
Business Standard

Edelweiss to open public issue of NCDs up to Rs 400 cr

Capital Market 

On 03 January 2023

Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 200 crore (Base Issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore aggregating to Rs 400 crore (Tranche I Issue).

There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.99% to 10.46%.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Tranche I Issue have been rated CRISIL AA-/Negative and ACUITE AA-/Negative.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 18:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU