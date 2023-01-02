Edelweiss to open public issue of NCDs up to Rs 400 cr

-
On 03 January 2023Edelweiss Financial Services announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 200 crore (Base Issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore aggregating to Rs 400 crore (Tranche I Issue).
There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.99% to 10.46%.
The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Tranche I Issue have been rated CRISIL AA-/Negative and ACUITE AA-/Negative.
