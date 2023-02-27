Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 3110.55, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 20.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.11% rally in NIFTY and a 16.24% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3110.55, down 2.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.85% on the day, quoting at 17316.85. The Sensex is at 59066.22, down 0.67%.Eicher Motors Ltd has lost around 2.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12869.1, down 2.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.07 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

