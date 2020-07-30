EIH Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nilkamal Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd, Star Cement Ltd and ITD Cementation India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2020.

EIH Ltd surged 9.13% to Rs 65.15 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57877 shares in the past one month.

Nilkamal Ltd soared 7.69% to Rs 1281.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1505 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd spiked 7.56% to Rs 161.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47111 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13606 shares in the past one month.

Star Cement Ltd exploded 7.29% to Rs 90.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24653 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10736 shares in the past one month.

ITD Cementation India Ltd added 6.89% to Rs 48.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 48892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31391 shares in the past one month.

