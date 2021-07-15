Eicher Motors Ltd stays slippery

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2659.85, down 1.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.7% in last one year as compared to a 48.34% rally in NIFTY and a 48.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2659.85, down 1.49% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 15931.65. The Sensex is at 53186.93, up 0.53%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 2.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10467.9, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2667.45, down 1.5% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 42.7% in last one year as compared to a 48.34% rally in NIFTY and a 48.49% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 55.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

