Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 6.29 points or 0.45% at 1387.86 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (down 4.96%), OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.3%), GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 2.03%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.91%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.51%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.45%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 4.82%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.36%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.11%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 296.69 or 0.56% at 53200.74.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.7 points or 0.53% at 15937.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 101.69 points or 0.39% at 26352.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.58 points or 0.22% at 8087.63.

On BSE,1638 shares were trading in green, 1480 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

