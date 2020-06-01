Eicher Motors Ltd up for fifth session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 17195, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.8% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 22.63% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Eicher Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 17195, up 3.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. Eicher Motors Ltd has risen around 25.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 17256.75, up 6.23% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is down 13.8% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 22.63% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 22.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)