Amara Raja Batteries Ltd spurts 5.2%, gains for five straight sessions

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 646.55, up 5.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has added around 17.37% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.31 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

