EIH reports consolidated net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of EIH reported to Rs 24.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 37.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 74.30% to Rs 401.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 230.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.401.05230.0921.02-8.3892.36-11.0560.76-42.5424.55-37.09

