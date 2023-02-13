Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 51.3 points or 1.54% at 3275.18 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 6.25%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (down 2.2%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 2.17%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.16%),Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.62%), DLF Ltd (down 1.22%), Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.74%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.34%), and Sobha Ltd (down 0.3%).

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.87 or 0.41% at 60435.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.5% at 17766.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 300.33 points or 1.06% at 27962.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 110.9 points or 1.24% at 8813.32.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 2271 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)