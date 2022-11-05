EKI Energy Services standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 449.48 crore

Net profit of EKI Energy Services rose 17.71% to Rs 95.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 449.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 443.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.449.48443.4728.9024.52128.22108.67127.69108.5295.5981.21

