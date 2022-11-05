EKI Energy Services standalone net profit rises 17.71% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 449.48 crore

Net profit of EKI Energy Services rose 17.71% to Rs 95.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 449.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 443.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales449.48443.47 1 OPM %28.9024.52 -PBDT128.22108.67 18 PBT127.69108.52 18 NP95.5981.21 18

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 08:04 IST

