Volumes jump at Coforge Ltd counter

Balkrishna Industries Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 February 2023.

Coforge Ltd saw volume of 80.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 22.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.57 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.93% to Rs.4,034.00. Volumes stood at 2.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd clocked volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.67% to Rs.2,062.00. Volumes stood at 1.41 lakh shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd registered volume of 195.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.81% to Rs.134.75. Volumes stood at 29.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 2.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27817 shares. The stock increased 4.86% to Rs.2,428.40. Volumes stood at 12892 shares in the last session.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 41.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.31 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.21% to Rs.421.25. Volumes stood at 5.35 lakh shares in the last session.

