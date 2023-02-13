Basic materials shares edge lower

Basic materials stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Commodities index falling 51.53 points or 1.01% at 5056.46 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Commodities index, Adani Enterprises Ltd (down 7.71%), Excel Industries Ltd (down 7.08%),Black Rose Industries Ltd (down 6.74%),Jayant Agro Organics Ltd (down 5.92%),Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 5.18%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (down 5.09%), Shivalik Rasayan Ltd (down 4.99%), Sanghi Industries Ltd (down 4.67%), Mukand Ltd (down 4.34%), and Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd (down 4.08%).

On the other hand, Grauer & Weil (India) Ltd (up 7.17%), Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 5.01%), and Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd (up 5%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.87 or 0.41% at 60435.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.5% at 17766.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 300.33 points or 1.06% at 27962.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 110.9 points or 1.24% at 8813.32.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 2271 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

