EKI Energy sizzles after robust Q3 numbers

EKI Energy Services hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 10,760.25 after the company's net profit rose 98.41% to Rs 161.21 crore on 55.10% increase in net sales to Rs 687.82 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

Profit before tax jumped 97.10% to Rs 213.95 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q2 September 2021.

EKI Energy Services is a leading company in the carbon credit industry in India with an established global footprint. It provides all services in carbon asset management that includes, carbon footprint management, sustainability audits, training for quality control and management, carbon neutrality, life-cycle analysis and end to end carbon offset project management.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)