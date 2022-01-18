Volumes spurt at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 83974 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16654 shares

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 January 2022.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 83974 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16654 shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.410.05. Volumes stood at 11315 shares in the last session.

Infibeam Avenues Ltd witnessed volume of 25.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.51% to Rs.45.55. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.08% to Rs.47.95. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 32451 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11530 shares. The stock gained 2.99% to Rs.891.70. Volumes stood at 16956 shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd witnessed volume of 85.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.00% to Rs.64.60. Volumes stood at 26.41 lakh shares in the last session.

