Volumes spurt at Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd counter

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 83974 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16654 shares
Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Sonata Software Ltd, Trident Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 18 January 2022.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd notched up volume of 83974 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 5.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16654 shares. The stock rose 5.37% to Rs.410.05. Volumes stood at 11315 shares in the last session.
Infibeam Avenues Ltd witnessed volume of 25.51 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.51% to Rs.45.55. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd notched up volume of 4.27 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.48 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.08% to Rs.47.95. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.
Sonata Software Ltd recorded volume of 32451 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11530 shares. The stock gained 2.99% to Rs.891.70. Volumes stood at 16956 shares in the last session.
Trident Ltd witnessed volume of 85.84 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.48 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.61 lakh shares. The stock dropped 5.00% to Rs.64.60. Volumes stood at 26.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU