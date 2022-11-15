Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 96.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.44% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 96.50% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.44% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.5426.26-42.0213.440.566.140.205.720.205.72

