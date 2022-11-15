JUST IN
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 96.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.44% to Rs 13.54 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 96.50% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 48.44% to Rs 13.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 26.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.5426.26 -48 OPM %-42.0213.44 -PBDT0.566.14 -91 PBT0.205.72 -97 NP0.205.72 -97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 12:05 IST

