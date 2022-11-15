Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co declined 7.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.391.98 21 OPM %40.1749.49 -PBDT0.800.87 -8 PBT0.800.87 -8 NP0.600.65 -8
