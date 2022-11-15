Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co declined 7.69% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.391.9840.1749.490.800.870.800.870.600.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)