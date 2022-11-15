Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 34.55 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 250.92% to Rs 222.87 crore

Net Loss of Eros International Media reported to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 250.92% to Rs 222.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 63.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.222.8763.51-21.62-76.70-34.07-13.27-35.71-15.11-34.55-12.99

