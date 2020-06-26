Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 592.99% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 268.49 crore

Net profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 592.99% to Rs 70.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 268.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.94% to Rs 89.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 1088.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1224.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

