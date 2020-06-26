Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 592.99% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elecon Engineering Company decides to continue shut down of plants
Elecon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 204.93% in the December 2019 quarter
Rolcon Engineering Company standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the December 2019 quarter
Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2019 quarter
Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 329.63% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 18.13% to Rs 268.49 croreNet profit of Elecon Engineering Company rose 592.99% to Rs 70.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.13% to Rs 268.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 327.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.94% to Rs 89.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 1088.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1224.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales268.49327.95 -18 1088.461224.84 -11 OPM %10.5314.66 -12.9011.41 - PBDT10.2428.33 -64 72.77136.15 -47 PBT-5.7916.58 PL 19.5188.26 -78 NP70.2010.13 593 89.7070.11 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU