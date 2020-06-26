Puravankara consolidated net profit declines 99.10% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Puravankara donates 500 coronavirus testing kits to Karnataka govt
Puravankara allots NCDs aggregating Rs 40 cr
3i Infotech consolidated net profit rises 56.74% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.81% to Rs 369.52 croreNet profit of Puravankara declined 99.10% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.81% to Rs 369.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 646.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.74% to Rs 88.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 2128.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2050.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales369.52646.09 -43 2128.372050.49 4 OPM %21.7320.80 -21.0221.39 - PBDT13.7667.10 -79 163.14186.83 -13 PBT7.2962.13 -88 140.35171.77 -18 NP0.3538.78 -99 88.35114.35 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU