Puravankara consolidated net profit declines 99.10% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.81% to Rs 369.52 crore

Net profit of Puravankara declined 99.10% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 38.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.81% to Rs 369.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 646.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.74% to Rs 88.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 2128.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2050.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

