Nahar Polyfilms consolidated net profit rises 28.38% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms rose 28.38% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 64.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 204.82% to Rs 37.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.34% to Rs 277.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

64.7770.23277.25265.7317.8910.1515.215.1412.417.6545.7514.1011.847.1043.5411.937.786.0637.2812.23

