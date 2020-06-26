Bedmutha Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.75 crore in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 42.99% to Rs 87.99 crore

Net Loss of Bedmutha Industries reported to Rs 14.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.99% to Rs 87.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 71.21 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.54% to Rs 360.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 491.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales87.99154.35 -43 360.80491.15 -27 OPM %1.941.83 --0.23-0.13 - PBDT-6.54-6.11 -7 -37.88-36.94 -3 PBT-14.68-14.37 -2 -71.02-70.42 -1 NP-14.75-14.58 -1 -71.21-70.50 -1

First Published: Fri, June 26 2020. 19:04 IST

