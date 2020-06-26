F Mec International Financial Services reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilF Mec International Financial Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 650.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.60% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales00.38 -100 0.731.25 -42 OPM %081.58 -79.4584.80 - PBDT00.01 -100 0.350.06 483 PBT00 0 0.330.05 560 NP0-0.01 100 0.300.04 650
