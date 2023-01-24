Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.016.627.311.810.220.160.050.030.020.07

