Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Indo Cotspin declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.016.62 -55 OPM %7.311.81 -PBDT0.220.16 38 PBT0.050.03 67 NP0.020.07 -71
