Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 72.74 points or 1.42% at 5065.98 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Centrum Capital Ltd (down 4.35%), Magma Fincorp Ltd (down 4.33%),IFCI Ltd (down 4.3%),Reliance Home Finance Ltd (down 3.9%),Indian Bank (down 3.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 3.36%), CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 3.15%), Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.04%), Axis Bank Ltd (down 2.99%), and IDFC Ltd (down 2.88%).

On the other hand, Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 10.64%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 7.14%), and Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.87%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 302.47 or 0.79% at 38008.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 62 points or 0.55% at 11238.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.73 points or 0.12% at 13922.91.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 16.47 points or 0.35% at 4755.01.

On BSE,1285 shares were trading in green, 1297 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

