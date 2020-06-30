JUST IN
Essar Shipping reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1537.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.62% to Rs 226.00 crore

Net Loss of Essar Shipping reported to Rs 1537.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3584.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.62% to Rs 226.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 312.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1681.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3775.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 1328.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1298.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales226.00312.25 -28 1328.921298.61 2 OPM %4.0029.27 -19.6125.55 - PBDT-17.24-28.35 39 -21.83-6.67 -227 PBT-60.79-100.90 40 -194.08-289.16 33 NP-1537.66-3584.82 57 -1681.50-3775.30 55

