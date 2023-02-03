Elgi Equipments standalone net profit rises 62.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 7.19% to Rs 437.94 croreNet profit of Elgi Equipments rose 62.87% to Rs 74.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.19% to Rs 437.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 408.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales437.94408.55 7 OPM %19.1215.25 -PBDT102.8870.66 46 PBT93.2161.72 51 NP74.5645.78 63
