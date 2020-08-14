Elgi Equipments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.73 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 38.68% to Rs 286.13 croreNet loss of Elgi Equipments reported to Rs 8.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 17.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 38.68% to Rs 286.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 466.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales286.13466.64 -39 OPM %3.038.82 -PBDT10.7141.42 -74 PBT-6.7426.25 PL NP-8.7317.01 PL
