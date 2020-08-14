Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.920.99 -7 OPM %20.6518.18 -PBDT0.160.14 14 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.090.08 13
