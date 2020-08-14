Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.920.9920.6518.180.160.140.090.080.090.08

