Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.07% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.07% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.920.99 -7 OPM %20.6518.18 -PBDT0.160.14 14 PBT0.090.08 13 NP0.090.08 13

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 16:18 IST

