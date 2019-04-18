Emami Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.15, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 11.27% in and a 8.52% down 18.8% in the FMCG index.

Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.15, down 0.68% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 11755.6. The Sensex is at 39164.9, down 0.28%. Ltd has eased around 0.91% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has increased around 0.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30742.6, down 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64424 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.22 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)