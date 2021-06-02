Emami Paper hits the roof after turnaround Q4 results

Emami Paper Mills hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 152.40 after the company's standalone net profit stood at Rs 47.28 crore in Q4 FY21 compared to a net loss of Rs 31.05 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales jumped 9.8% to Rs 411.38 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Pre-tax profit stood at Rs 102.27 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 43.23 crore in Q4 FY20.
During the financial year, Emami Paper Mills' net profit stood at Rs 51.06 crore in FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 10.45 crore in FY20. Revenue from operations skid 19.73% to Rs 1,216.27 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Emami Paper Mills is engaged in the manufacture of newsprint and writing and printing paper.
