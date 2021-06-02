Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 37.32 points or 1.33% at 2853.35 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 2.5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.19%),Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.61%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.48%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.19%), CESC Ltd (up 0.79%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.73%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.7%), and K E C International Ltd (up 0.7%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 234.94 or 0.45% at 51699.94.

The Nifty 50 index was down 52.05 points or 0.33% at 15522.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 149.58 points or 0.64% at 23672.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 53.7 points or 0.72% at 7502.56.

On BSE,1586 shares were trading in green, 888 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

